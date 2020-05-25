Formula E’s Daniel Abt fined €10,000 for using professional sim racer as virtual series stand-in 

“Really not happy here because that was not Daniel driving the car himself, and he messed up everything. Really ridiculous,” Vandoorne stated on his Twitch stream after an incident.

“I’m questioning if it was really Daniel in the car.”

Jean-Eric Vergne, a two-times champion within the real-life all-electric series, backed up Vandoorne.

“Please ask Daniel Abt to put his Zoom next time he’s driving, because like Stoffel said I’m pretty sure he wasn’t in,” the Frenchman stated.

Abt, who had not featured on the virtual podium in any of the earlier races, didn’t seem for on-line post-race interviews.

The series options common Formula E drivers competing on simulators from their properties and goals to offer some motion for followers with racing on maintain in actual life because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Challenge Grid is made up “gamers and influencers” competing for a prize of real-life observe time in a Formula E automotive at a race weekend.

The disqualification meant series chief and compatriot Pascal Wehrlein moved up from fourth to 3rd.