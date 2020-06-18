Formula E will finish its season with six races in Berlin

All-electric racing series Formula E has announced plans to resume and conclude its pandemic-interrupted sixth season in August. The series will put on six races in nine days at Tempelhof Airport, a familiar location for Formula E. As a result, races scheduled in cities like New York and London won’t be held.

No fans will be permitted to attend, and there will be a maximum of 1,000 people allowed on site at any given time, including medical crew and other “essential staff.” Media will not be invited, save your self for a number of photographers.

Formula E says it will require an adverse PCR test for everyone who enters the venue. Masks will be mandatory, and the series says it will enforce social distancing measures. It will also break teams and staff into “cluster and sub-clusters” to reduce the danger of spreading COVID-19. More information about the principles can be found in a 41-page safety plan released by the series.

As for the races themselves, they’ll be run in pairs on back-to-back days, with each competition happening on a different track layout. This will bring the total quantity of races in the series’s sixth season to 11, the fewest Formula E has run since season 2. That will likely deal a blow to the young series’s finances, which it will report next year. Formula E had pared its annual losses to just over $11 million in season 5 on record revenues of about $177 million, as The Verge first reported last month.

By the time Formula E runs the races in Berlin, it will be among the last remaining major racing series to resume its season. NASCAR and IndyCar have already started racing again in the united states by running on tracks in states that relaxed their pandemic-related restrictions early. Formula One is set to resume racing in July. Formula E was among the first series to cancel races straight back in February as it had to axe a race scheduled in China, which, at the time, was still in the throes of the first outbreak.

Like those other series, Formula E embraced on the web racing through the suspension in order to keep its fans and drivers engaged. That had not been without its own dilemmas, though, as Audi driver Daniel Abt was let it go by his team after pulling a stunt where he had a gamer run in his place all through one of the virtual events.