Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19

The series reported that by Monday 1421 of individuals checked on-site at the Tempelhof Airport had actually offered unfavorable readings however that“two received positive results”

In an interview with choose media consisting ofMotorsport com, Mahindra Racing group principal and CEO Dilbagh Gill verified on Tuesday that he had actually checked favorable.

On Wednesday night, Agag likewise exposed that he had actually contracted the infection.

He published a shot of opening Berlin E-Prix winner Antonio Felix da Costa on Instagram, writing: “Congratulations [da Costa] for a fantastic win in Berlin race one.

“So unfortunate to miss my very first Formula E race ever, that I needed to view from my space in Berlin.

” I checked favorable for COVID on arrival and I am following all the outstanding procedures we have in location to keep everybody safe.

“Missing everybody in the Paddock!”

All personnel participating in the 6 races in the German capital place have actually needed to take an unfavorable test prior to being enabled to get in the facilities and will then deal with retested every 5 to 7 days.

All have actually needed to serve a compulsory 36- hour quarantine in their particular hotel space in addition.

Gill reported that he was now dealing with “10 to 14 days” in seclusion, pending the outcomes of a 2nd assessment.

If Agag deals with the very same procedure, he too will miss out on the …