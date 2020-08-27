Formula 2 retires number 19 in memory of Anthoine Hubert

Hubert was eliminated at the age of 22 in a crash throughout the opening phases of in 2015’s F2 function race at Spa.

The 2018 GP3 Series champ was racing for Arden at the time with cars and truck number 19, which was missing from the entry list for the rest of the season following his death.

F2 likewise chose versus utilizing the cars and truck number for the 2020 season, with neither # 18 or #19 appearing on the grid.

Ahead of F2’s go back to Spa this weekend, the series has actually now validated that #19 has actually been retired completely from the champion in memory of Hubert.

“Nearly one year on from the tragic passing of Anthoine Hubert at Spa, Formula 2 officially confirms that the number 19 will no longer be used in the Championship,” a declaration from F2 checks out.

“19 will forever be Anthoine’s, in memory of the late Frenchman, whose star still shines brightly over our paddock.”

An unique logo design has actually been developed for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix integrating Hubert’s initials, race number and a star. This will appear on all cars and trucks throughout F1, F2 and F3 at Spa over the race weekend.

F2 has actually likewise validated it will hold a minute’s silence in memory of Hubert ahead of Saturday’s function race.

F1 will then follow by staging a minute’s silence on the grid prior to the Belgian Grand Prix.

