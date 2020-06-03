Formula 1 teams can use reserves if driver tests positive at 2020 race



















F1 chief government Chase Carey says races is not going to be cancelled as soon as the 2020 season will get underway even if a driver or staff member tests positive for coronavirus, with plans in place if the scenario arises.

Formula 1 teams have been urged to make use of their reserves ought to any of their lead drivers check positive for COVID-19 as soon as the delayed 2020 season begins, with Chase Carey reaffirming that races is not going to be cancelled in that circumstance.

Carey, F1’s chairman and chief government, was talking after the game revealed an eight-race preliminary calendar with the season beginning in Austria on July 5.

The authentic March 15 opener in Australia was cancelled after a McLaren staff member returned a positive check for the brand new coronavirus earlier than the weekend had began.

But, confirming what FIA president Jean Todt advised Sky Sports final month, Carey mentioned that will not occur this time round.

“An individual having been found with a positive infection will not lead to a cancellation of a race,” Carey mentioned in an interview on the official F1 web site.

“We encourage teams to have procedures in place so if a person needs to be put in quarantine, we have now the power to quarantine them at a lodge and to switch that particular person.

“A team not being able to race wouldn’t cancel the race… we will have a procedure in place that finding infection will not lead to a cancellation. If a driver has an infection, (the teams have) reserve drivers available.”

All 10 F1 teams have two full-time drivers, and a variety of check or reserve drivers ought to they want them.

The final driver to fill in for a staff throughout a season was Sky F1’s Paul Di Resta, who changed the sick Felipe Massa at the 2016 Hungarian GP for Williams.

F1’s security plans

Formula 1 plans to race with out spectators, at least initially, and teams will fly in on charters and be remoted from the native inhabitants.

Carey pointed to “a rigorous set of guidelines” of some 80-90 pages detailing the processes for journey, resorts, meals, observe behaviour and testing.

Teams will function in ‘bubbles’ with social distancing in non-critical areas such because the paddock.

F1 expects some 1,200 important personnel with the 10 teams restricted to a most 80 folks every in comparison with the extra traditional 130.

Carey mentioned he hoped to finalise the remainder of the calendar by the top of June and recognised there have been some races presently included which could not occur, however the sport had different choices.

15 to 18 races is the goal.