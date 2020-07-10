Formula 1 races in Italy and Russia announced – Armenian News

Formula 1 has added a couple of more races to the 2020 diary as it attempts to restore the season throughout the coronavirus problems.

Italy’s Mugello may stage the debut Grand Prix about 13 September, with the Russian GP in Sochi about 27 September, BBC Sport information.

The two improvements take the count of races confirmed to date to 10.

F1 bosses are usually aiming to put further races within the approaching days and are stated still to become on concentrate on for a work schedule of 15-18 races this season.

The Portimao monitor in Portugal, another location new to F1, is anticipated to host a new race following Russia.

Talks was at an superior stage together with China and Vietnam for races to become rescheduled in late fall months after their particular original springtime dates must be cancelled.

But the particular Chinese federal government announced about Friday that would be simply no international sports in the nation for the rest of the yr other than tests for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hope is falling for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, as the earlier onset of wintertime in Quebec means the big event has to be placed at the most current on the very first weekend in October.

The time of year is anticipated to end in the Middle East, together with two races in Bahrain followed by the particular season-closer in Abu Dhabi.