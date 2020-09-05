Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Mercedes topped Friday practice for the Italian GP with an extended margin, leaving Valtteri Bottas “slightly surprised” by how far ahead the German manufacturer was after the opening day of running.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was Mercedes’ closest rival in FP2, but he finished nearly seven tenths down on pacesetter Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen, who has been consistently Mercedes’ closest challenger in the Red Bull, finished more than a second off the pace in fifth.

Both AlphaTauri cars enjoyed a strong showing in practice, with Pierre Gasly even outpacing Verstappen in the afternoon.

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel could finish no higher than ninth and 11th respectively on Ferrari’s home soil.

When is the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix?

Date : Sunday September 6, 2020

: Sunday September 6, 2020 Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1…