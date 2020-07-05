Formula 1 drivers take a knee before Austrian GP in anti-racism support



















The Sky Sports F1 team discuss diversity and inclusion in the game and how it could be improved. Show features interviews with Lewis Hamilton and Chase Carey.

Formula 1 drivers came together to show their support for the combat racism before Sunday’s season-opening Austrian GP.

All 20 drivers wore ‘End Racism’ t-shirts and gathered at the front of the grid before the national anthem, with 14 of them following a lead of other sport’s people, including Premier League players, by firmly taking a knee.

Lewis Hamilton has been a powerful and leading voice on the main topics diversity and equality and the six-time world champion’s t-shirt also featured the ‘Black Lives Matter’ message.

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which comprises all 20 drivers, said drivers will be free to express their support in their particular way before the race.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Daniil Kvyat, Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi were the drivers who did not take a knee.

Leclerc and Verstappen explained their stance, while also emphasising their support for anti-racism:

All 20 drivers stand united making use of their teams against racism and prejudice, at exactly the same time embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, supporting Formula 1’s and FIA’s commitment. — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) July 5, 2020

I believe that what truly matters are facts and behaviours in our day to day life as opposed to formal gestures that could be viewed as controversial in some countries. I will maybe not take the knee but this will not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the combat racism. — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) July 5, 2020

I am very devoted to equality and the combat racism. But I believe everybody has the to express themself at a time and in a way that suits them. I will maybe not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes #WeRaceAsOne #EndRacism — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 5, 2020

The ‘End Racism’ messaging has been prominent around the Red Bull Ring, while teams have been carrying messages of support on the cars, and drivers on the crash helmets.

How can F1 improve diversity?

On Sunday, the FIA announced it had donated €1m (£900,756) to F1’s new foundation directed at improving diversity in the game. Chase Carey, F1’s chairman, has already personally donated $1m (£801,029) to the newest project, that is part of the sport’s extensive We Race As One campaign.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Carey said: “We last year arrived on the scene with two primary social initiatives. Sustainability, the environmental issue, and diversity.

“How do you provide educational opportunities to those that don’t have exactly the same opportunities many do? And how do you provide opportunities?

“It’s education and jobs. So we’ve announced this taskforce with the taskforce [the aim is] in an attempt to provide opportunities. We think education and opportunity are at the core.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, has revealed plans to launch a research study in his or her own name to boost inclusion in the motorsport industry. He believes F1 as a whole can unite to operate a vehicle change.

“When you walk into the paddock of Formula 1 there might be one or two other people of colour in this whole paddock, in all the teams,” that he told Sky F1’s Martin Brundle. “This is nothing new for me personally: this has been the case the way it is often since I surely got to Formula 1, since I started karting.

“It’s been something I’ve been speaking with Toto [Wolff] about, really trying to improve diversity in your team and it’s really great he has been so ready to accept listening rather than kind of fighting back, because a large amount of people do take offence to it or feel just like you’re being targeted.

“But it is not about that, it’s about working together, moving forwards, being understanding and trying to improve.”

Calling on every area of the game to do more, Hamilton added that "there's so many opportunities out there and we need to make it more open and more accessible".