Formula 1: All 10 teams sign new Concorde Agreement, committed until 2025







All 10 Formula 1 teams have committed to the sport until completion of 2025 after registering to the new Concorde Agreement.

In a joint declaration on Wednesday, F1 and the FIA stated the offer will “secure the long-term sustainable future for Formula 1” with the new terms concentrated on a more fair share of income and a modified governance structure.

The existing Concorde Agreement – which is a tripartite offer in between the teams, the governing body and the F1’s owners, Liberty Media – is ending at the end of the year and F1 managers have actually remained in long-running talks with teams about the 2021-2025 duration, that includes the sport’s next huge guidelines upgrade.

Ferrari, McLaren and Williams were the very first teams to validate they had actually signed, now the entire grid – consisting of world champs Mercedes who had actually formerly voiced issues – have actually pertained to an agreement.

A declaration from the F1 and the FIA read: “The agreement will protect the long-lasting sustainable future for Formula 1 and integrated with the …