Formula 1 2020: European eight-race calendar revealed, July 5 start







The 2020 Formula 1 season is poised to start on July 5 with the Austrian GP the primary of eight behind-closed-door European races in 10 weeks.

After months of cancellations and postponements, the game has revealed a bumper provisional calendar to return to trace motion – and you’ll watch all of it reside on Sky Sports F1.

The new schedule options eight races at six circuits, with back-to-back Grands Prix in Austria (July 5, 12) and Silverstone (August 2, 9), whereas there are additionally set to be two triple headers.

The different occasions on the calendar are these in Hungary (July 19), Spain (August 16), Belgium (August 30) and Italy (September 6).

Eight races are the minimal wanted for a world championship, though F1 says ‘additional races will likely be introduced within the coming weeks’.

All races will happen with out followers in attendance, whereas F1 plans to create a ‘biosphere’ on location with everybody coming into the paddock examined for coronavirus often and observing social distancing.

Provisional F1 2020 calendar July 5 Spielberg Austria July 12 Spielberg Austria July 19 Budapest Hungary August 2 Silverstone Great Britain August 9 Silverstone Great Britain August 16 Barcelona Spain August 30 Spa-Francorchamps Belgium September 6 Monza Italy

The F1 2020 marketing campaign was resulting from start in Australia on March 15, however that Grand Prix was referred to as off hours earlier than first follow was resulting from start amid coronavirus fears – and 9 extra races have been referred to as off since then.

Instead, the season is ready to start with consecutive races at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, the primary on Sunday, July 5, which was Austria’s deliberate race date.

After the second race there, the game will head 200 miles east to the Hungaroring in Budapest.

2:10 A proposal to introduce reverse-grid races in F1 2020 is unlikely to be accepted resulting from opposition from Mercedes, says Christian Horner on the F1 Show A proposal to introduce reverse-grid races in F1 2020 is unlikely to be accepted resulting from opposition from Mercedes, says Christian Horner on the F1 Show

There will likely be every week off earlier than deliberate back-to-back races at Silverstone, with F1 anticipated to be granted a quarantine exemption by the British authorities, after which a race in Barcelona which was initially set for May.

F1’s common Belgium-Italy double header retains its deliberate race dates, with Grands Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza the final races confirmed by the game up to now.

The sport says it has an ‘expectation of getting a complete of 15-18 races earlier than the completion of the season in December’.

Lewis Hamilton is aiming for a report seventh championship in 2020.