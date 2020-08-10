Former WWE wrestler James ‘Kamala’ Harris dies at 70

In a profession that covered more than twenty years, Harris fought much of fumbling’s super stars, consisting of Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant, according to the release.
“He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006,” the WWE stated. His character, Kamala, was promoted as a 6-foot-7, 350- pound “Ugandan Giant.”
A cause of death for Harris was not offered.
Other wrestlers required to social networks Sunday to honor Harris utilizing the hashtag #ripkamala.
“Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came,” stated former wrestler Elijah Burke, likewise referred to as DaPope “An all around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great ‘Ugandan Giant’ Kamala. His memory will live on forever.”
Former wrestler Scotty Riggs with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) tweeted that he never ever satisfied or understood Harris, however he comprehended his effect.