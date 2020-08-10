Former WWE wrestler James ‘Kamala’ Harris dies at 70

Harris, who carried out in the ring as Kamala, made his WWF launching in 1984, according to WWE’s website

In a profession that covered more than twenty years, Harris fought much of fumbling’s super stars, consisting of Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant, according to the release.

“He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006,” the WWE stated. His character, Kamala, was promoted as a 6-foot-7, 350- pound “Ugandan Giant.”

A cause of death for Harris was not offered.