Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is missing after visiting newly reopened Venice Beach

Gaspard, 39, was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach, his other half, Siliana Gaspard, stated on her Instagram account “If you’ve seen him please call 911 or Dm family,” she composed. The exact same message showed up on the wrestler’sInstagram One of the pictures revealed Gaspard in a swimwear standing on a beach.

While not calling Gaspard, authorities in Los Angeles County informed CNN they are proactively looking for a swimmer after he was taken out to sea by a slit existing on Sunday mid-day.

The United States Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifeguards and also Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are all seeking the swimmer, Trina Schrader, spokesperson for the constable’s division, stated.

“Weather permitting we’ll look for him in the air,” Schrader included. “We’re using all resources to try to recover him as soon as possible.”

Pono Barnes, sea lifeguard expert with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, informed CNN 2 swimmers were captured in a slit existing, and also one, a young child, was saved. The various other, a black man in his 30 s, “submerged.” They proceeded their search till 7: 30 p.m. and also resumed it Monday early morning, Barnes stated. Neither Barnes neither Schrader verified that it was Gaspard that wentmissing An e-mail to Siliana Gaspard went unanswered Monday mid-day. Los Angeles County reopened its coastlines last Wednesday for exercises, that includes strolling, running and also swimming. The beach had actually been shut to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus A Twitter represent the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division said they performed 452 sea saves in between Friday, May 15 and also Sunday, May 17– noting “a busy weekend at the beach.” Gaspard is best understood for belonging to the fumbling group Cryme Tyme with other WWE celebrity JTG, which debuted in2006 After leaving WWE in 2010, he sought an acting occupation and also has actually shown up in movies “Think Like a Man Too” and also “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” according to imdb. He is wedded and also has a young boy, aged 10.





Source link