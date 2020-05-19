Former WWE Superstar Lost At Sea While Swimming With 10-Year-Old Son

This is such a depressing tale.

Former WWE celebrity Shad Gaspard is missing out on after taking his son swimming at a recently resumed California coastline. The set were captured in a hole present on Sunday at Marina Del ReyBeach Thankfully, the 10- year-old was saved– yet Gaspard has yet to be located.

Kenichi Hasket t, Los Angeles County Fire Dept Lifeguard Division, informed DailyMail.com:

“We had one of our lifeguards go out to make a double rescue of a father and a son. The father unfortunately got pushed down by a wave as they were getting pulled out of the current. The lifeguard rescued and grabbed the boy, the son, and tried to grab the father as well. He ended up getting pushed down by a wave and we couldn’t find him and we immediately started with our rescue boats, called in additional lifeguards to search that location of his dad.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division made 452 sea saves in the very first weekend break because the coastline resumed, they verified on Twitter

Shad’s better half Siliana Gaspard uploaded some absent individuals’ details on Instagram Alongside a photo of her spouse, she created:

“Missing!!! … If you have seen Shad, please message me. Please don’t flood me asking what happened. We want to know if he’s been seen and where. Thank you.”

Trina Schrader, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, stated the United States Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifeguards, as well as LA County constables are all proactively looking forGaspard S he informed CNN:

“Weather allowing we’ll seek him airborne. We’re making use of all sources to attempt to recoup him immediately.”

Fans, celebrities, as well as fellow wrestlers have actually connected on social networks to share their ideas as well as petitions. On the 39- year-old’s last IG message, Jason Momoa commented:

” love u shad my heart damaged you are a remarkable heart it was honour [sic] to share time. love u all my petitions as well as mana.”

Former WWE champ John Layfield created on Twitter:

” I got on so well with @Shadbeast from the very first day I satisfied him. Such a hero. I’m wishing for the very best for my close friend with this horrible information he has actually gone away while swimming.”

I got on so well with @Shadbeast from the very first day I satisfied him. Such a hero. I’m wishing for the very best for my close friend with this horrible information he has actually gone away while swimming. pic.twitter.com/jarakoH909 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 18, 2020

I intend to maintain favorable ideas choosing @Shadbeast so I’m mosting likely to upload several of my preferred times with him. Feel totally free to upload your fave Shad minutes as well. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOn line) May 18, 2020

Staying confident for Shad as well as his household ❤ þ 0f; &#x 1f64 f; &#x 1f3fc; Cryme Tyme was a large component of my childhood years. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 18, 2020

The wrestler is best understood for becoming part of the tag-team duo CrymeTyme Since relinquishing WWE, he’s went after performing, showing up in Think Like A Man Too as well as The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time

If any person has any type of info concerning Gaspard’s location, please connect to the authorities. We’ll be maintaining his household in our ideas.