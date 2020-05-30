Former wrestler to retire after 55 years at Republic Services

Known as ‘King Cobra’ within the ring, Jimmy Kimble solely missed at some point of labor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For greater than half a century, Jimmy Kimble has walked by way of the doorways at Republic Services prepared to do one factor: work.

It’s what he expects from the seven males he manages at the waste and recycling company.

“Come to work ready to work. Don’t say I want a job, and then not wanting to work,” Kimble stated.

Boy, does he work. The 72-year-old first began at Republic in his teenagers. Fifty-five years later, he’s getting ready to clock out for the final time.

Well, form of.

“Tomorrow is the last official day, but I’ve been here 55 years. I’ll forever be here.”

His colleagues agree.

“We will be in constant contact,” stated Cedrick White. “He still will be a phone call away.”

His life reads like a web page turner.

Kimble got here to Memphis as a youngster from the identical Mississippi city Oprah Winfrey’s from. After beginning at Republic, he quickly grew to become a professional wrestler after being challenged.

Jimmy Kimble, often known as professional wrestler King Cobra, in his youthful days.

“They said, ‘You can’t be a wrestler.’ When someone tells me what I can’t do, it made me try even harder to do that,” Kimble stated.

His wrestling profession has taken him all around the world and given him some treasured moments, like touring in Japan.

But it’s a second in 1990 Kimble cherishes. King Cobra, as he was known in the ring, went head-to head in opposition to one other powerhouse, Memphis’ personal Jerry “The King” Lawler — and received.

“The icing on the cake — I won the crown also.”

In case you’re questioning, Kimble solely missed at some point in his 55 years right here. He broke his leg throughout a wrestling match and was pressured to take off on a Monday to have it wrapped. He was again to work on Tuesday.

There actually is an indication that stands exterior Republic Services that stands for example of who he’s, and what he does. It reads, “Always ready and willing to guide the next generation whether it’s in the shop or in the ring.”