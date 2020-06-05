Former White House chief of Staff John Kelly: ‘I agree’ with Jim Mattis on Donald Trump

“I agree with him,” Kelly told Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director, during a live-streamed interview.

“There is a concern, I think an awful big concern, that the partisanship has gotten out of hand, the tribal thing has gotten out of hand,” Kelly said. “He’s quite a man, Jim Mattis, and for him to do that tells you where he is relative to the concern he has for our country.”

Kelly’s comments come after Mattis, who has widespread support among Senate Republicans for his long military service to the united states, contended this week that Trump “does not even pretend to try” to unite the united states and is instead engaged in a “deliberate effort” to divide the country, while lacking “mature leadership.”

The pointed remarks from two of Trump’s former top officials follow more than a week of nationwide protests in the united states calling for justice for Floyd, a black man who was killed last week with a white officer in Minneapolis.

Earlier this week, Mattis excoriated Trump’s decision to carry a photo-op Monday at a church near the White House, saying troops were ordered to “violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens” who have been protesting but were cleared out by police with force to create way for the President’s visit. On Friday, Kelly said he’d have cautioned Trump from the idea of using police to clear Lafayette Square ahead of the photo-op. “I would’ve argued against it, recommended against it,” Kelly said. “I would argue that the end result of that was predictable.” Kelly, who has before voiced criticisms of the Trump administration since leaving his post, told Scaramucci that it is crucial that you focus on the character of officials if the public makes the decision on who to elect. “I think we need to look harder at who we elect,” Kelly said on Friday. “I think we should look at people that are running for office and put them through the filter: What is their character like? What are their ethics?” Kelly, who left the White House under contentious circumstances in January 2019, also clarified that the President didn’t fire Mattis as secretary of defense. The comments from Mattis were a significant moment for a person who has kept mostly silent since leaving the administration. The retired Marine general have been pressed often to comment on Trump, troop policies, the Pentagon, and other current events and had always refused because he did not want to get involved and be a contradictory voice to the troops. Instead, Mattis always insisted he’d said every thing he wished to say in his resignation letter.

CNN's Barbara Starr, Paul LeBlanc, Manu Raju and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

