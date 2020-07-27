Former Watford boss Javi Gracia named Valencia head coach | Football News





Javi Gracia will aim to enhance on Valencia’s ninth location surface in La Liga next season

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia has actually been named head coach of La Liga side Valencia on a two-year offer.

The 50- year-old led Watford to 11 th location in the Premier League and the FA Cup final last season, however was sacked after a bad start to this project from which the Hornets – relegated to the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday – never ever recuperated.

Valencia made it through nearly as lots of supervisors as Watford in the 2019-20 season, with Gracia the 3rd male to take charge given that the start of the drawn-out project, following the sackings of Marcelino in September and Albert Celades last month.

Los Che completed ninth this season, not able to measure up to a fourth-placed surface and Copa del Rey success throughout the previous project.

Former Malaga and Cadiz coach Gracia stated he wished to support Valencia’s young skill to discover the balance that can bring them success.

Ferran Torres has actually been related to a transfer to Manchester City

“We like talking about good football and attacking play but the success of teams really comes through having balance, and we will try to find that with the great squad and good players we have,” Gracia stated in a video published on the club’s main site.

“I think the talent that exists within the squad is vital.”

However, among Gracia’s very first jobs might be to convince 20- year-old forward Ferran Torres to remain, as he is highly related to Manchester City.