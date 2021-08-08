In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by legendary journalist & former Washington Post Executive Editor, Marty Baron, for a discussion on the state of the media industry, his experience covering the Trump administration, and why he decided to walk away from the news business.
Home Top Stories Former Washington Post Editor Marty Baron on Bezos, Trump, and the news...
Former Washington Post Editor Marty Baron on Bezos, Trump, and the news business
ByHanna Shardi
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Former Washington Post Editor Marty Baron on Bezos, Trump, and the news business
In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by legendary journalist & former Washington Post Executive Editor, Marty Baron, for a discussion on the...
All-electric air taxi prototype can fly over 150 miles on a single charge
Paul Sciarra, Joby Aviation Executive Chairman, joins Yahoo Finance to break down the future of the aerial rideshare industry, future opportunities for investors, and...
LeBron James set to become a billionaire; Back-to-school tax breaks, COVID-19 variants; and more
Yahoo Finance's latest compilation of short videos for July 2021.
Wage growth stalls amid labor crunch and inflation pressures
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman examines labor pressures, inflation, and wages.
Cyber attack disrupts South Africa’s port terminals, plus House holds hearing on 6/1 Capitol...
Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith reports on the cyber attack at the South African port and the first day of the Jan. 6th insurrection hearing.