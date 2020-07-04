Former Walmart CEO: June job gains show ‘the consumer is still very strong’ despite pandemic

“It is a bit surprising,” Simon said of the employment numbers, “but, you know, it honestly shows the resilience that the consumer has had throughout this whole thing.”

LABOR SECRETARY REACTS TO ‘TERRIFIC’ JUNE JOBS REPORT, SAYS CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE WILL NEED TO HAVE ‘ONGOING ROLE’

“The consumer went into the coronavirus lockdown in very, very good shape, and I do believe we’re seeing them follow through with it. There’s still big money in the market. The unemployment [benefits] — enhanced unemployment’s still essentially. The stimulus is available, and I think people are feeling better about where they were. And now this latest spike, I think we are going to need to digest that and see what happens. But, generally, the consumer’s still very strong.”

Simon added that the markets indicate that investors have confidence in the economic recovery.

“Markets typically … move based on what people project is going to happen, not what’s happening. So I think … the levels the markets are at today indicate that most investors believe there’ll be a recovery, a substantial recovery, in the next 12 months, and they’re putting their money in place in order to take advantage of it,” that he said.

“It’s really hard to imagine that we could have gone through the shock to the economy that we’ve gone through, and the markets be where they were and the consumer be where they are. But thankfully, that’s what’s happened, and I think that bodes pretty well going forward.”