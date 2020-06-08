Former Vlog Squad Member Seth Francois Calls Out David Dobrik For Racist Undertones In Past Videos

A former member of the Vlog Squad is asking out David Dobrik for racist undertones in his previous movies.

On June 2, Seth Francois uploaded a clip to his YouTube channel and Instagram profile, expressing his regret for taking part within the creation of this content material, particularly by his position because the butt of racial jokes.

He shared:

“I first off just really want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for taking a part in this type of content and not taking a stand for my people, and also just apologize to my friends that are involved in these videos to let them know that I’m sorry for not speaking up and saying ‘this stuff is wrong,’ and I’m sorry things are coming out and coming to light in this sort of fashion, and this video is not meant to damage or harm anyone’s’ reputation.”

The 26-year-old continued:

“I believe that the source of the problem is misinformation and not being educated on the topics of culture and other peoples nationalities and ethnicities, and I just want from this video to create a dialogue and a new form of communication between cultures.”

Francois requested his fellow content material creators to take a tough have a look at themselves and what they’re sending by these racially motivated skits:

“If we can’t be accountable for the stuff we create, if we can’t be accountable for our actions, then we will never make any progress.”

But lots of followers aren’t precisely loving the best way Francois went about opening up. Comments on his YT video seem like principally adverse, calling him out for being opportunistic and benefiting from this time amid the Black Lives Matter motion:

“this isn’t about wanting to start a conversation, if that was the case you would be talking with david and jason directly. this is about getting clicks for your dying channel.” “You can’t tell others to hold themselves accountable when you are doing the exact opposite, Seth. Don’t be bitter. You KNEW EXACTLY WHAT WAS GOING DOWN AS IT WAS GOING DOWN..HOW ARE YOU GOING TO TAKE A STAND AND PLAY THE VICTIM 4 YEARS LATER??? I AM SO SO CONFUSED BRO” “Opportunist, these have been up for a long time and now he deicides to post about it cause of the situation” “If you honestly felt uncomfortable about this than you should’ve talked to them. Blasting them on social media is just stupid. Most people can see you’re just using this for clout…” “yeah but you were okay with it at the moment right? when you were riding the wave? Now its DAVID’s fault. YOU are responsible for your own actions. Speak tf up. Now that there’s a movement you have an issue?”

Give Seth’s add a look ahead to your self (beneath):

What are your ideas, Perezcious readers?? For what it’s value, he has attended latest protests in LA and donated over $50Okay to causes furthering the Black Lives Matter motion. But do you suppose that’s sufficient? Should he handle this straight? SOUND OFF within the feedback (beneath)!

[Image via David Dobrik/Instagram & Seth Francois/YouTube.]