Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Kristen Doute speaks out after being fired to ask for ‘prayers’

Now, Doute, 37, is speaking out during a relatively quiet period on social media marketing to ask fans to pray for her pal’s mom.

“Please, everyone, keep @BNCartwright momma @SherriCartwrig3 in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual/higher power thoughts…” she wrote on Twitter. “Whatever it is you believe in.”

She concluded with, “Thank you.”

The post is just Doute’s 2nd since her firing, the initial having been shared on Tuesday.

In the tweet, the former reality star shared a video from an “America’s Got Talent” audition in which a dance crew called W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew — an abbreviation of “We Are Family For Life Entertainment” — receiving the golden buzzer from judge Simon Cowell.

Before her support for the “AGT,” Doute shared an apology on June 7 as accusations about her behavior were coming to light.

Her firing, along with those of Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, from “Vanderpump Rules” was confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday, June 9.