Former Van Halen Front-Man Sammy Hagar Slams Coronavirus Lockdowns

Sammy Hagar, the legendary former frontman of Van Halen, simply spoke out to blast COVID-19 lockdowns, including that he refuses to adjust to them.

Hagar told KSHE-FM on Friday that he’s “not locking down anymore,” though the 72-year-old did admit that he was involved about coronavirus within the early days of the pandemic. “I got a little nervous,” he confessed. “I thought, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ And then I thought about it, and after three weeks of lockdown, I was really getting bored, but I also started kind of liking it.”

Hagar added that whereas he loved the downtime at first, he shortly discovered himself lacking his household and mates. “My whole life I worked every day of my life,” he stated. “Sunday, it may be the Lord’s day off, but it’s not Sammy Hagar’s day off. I worked every freakin’ day of my life in some fashion on one of my projects. Either I’m recording, or I’m writing, or whatever. So all of a sudden, I went, ‘Man, I don’t have anything to do.’”

The musician stated that each morning, he adopted the identical routine: get up, swim, calm down. Finally, after a number of weeks of this, he had a second of readability. “[Y]ou know what I thought of?” Hagar stated. “I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve had the best life of any human being on this planet. If the damn thing wants to come and get me and kill me, let it be. Life isn’t gonna be any better from this day on for the rest of my life than it has been. I swear to you: I came to grips with it, and I was not afraid. I didn’t want to get anyone else contagious if I had it, but I don’t have it — I’m healthy as a freakin’ tick.”

He continued by saying that this revelation made him contemplate others and their plights amid the pandemic. “[T]hen I got jumped up about it,” he defined. “I said, ‘This is bull crap, people being afraid and staying away from their own children and their own parents.’ It just took the love out of families. I hate it. I don’t say the word ‘hate’ very much, but I hate this freakin’ coronavirus crap. And I’m not afraid of it, and I’m not locking down anymore.”

That’s why Hagar is now refusing to dwell in concern of COVID-19 and is set to renew his regular life. “I’m not afraid of it anymore,” he insisted. “That’s all I’m saying. Everybody, be their own self. I’m not trying to sway anyone any direction. But Sammy Hagar, I’m not afraid of it. There you go.”

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 26, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Alyssa Milano will get relentlessly mocked for posting crocheted face masks: ‘Masks keep people safe and healthy’

The hardest battle ever fought by the U.S. navy

Ann Coulter blasts President Trump in a deranged rant: ‘You blithering idiot’