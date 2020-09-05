Jason Kander, a former US Army Captain and Biden campaign surrogate, reacts to a report in The Atlantic magazine in which multiple first-hand anonymous sources said President Trump denigrated US service members. Trump has denied the accusations. CNN has not independently verified the reporting.
Former US Army Captain: Troops knew about Trump before article
