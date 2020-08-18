Former Trump DHS official backing Biden warns Trump more will speak out

Miles Taylor, a former senior Trump administration official, openly cautioned President Donald Trump on Tuesday he’s simply the “opening salvo” of former administration authorities stepping forward to inform uncomplimentary stories saw first-hand from inside the Trump administration– with the objective of making sure Trump is not reelected inNovember

“The president hasn’t heard the last of us,” stated Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security Chief ofStaff “In fact, me speaking out yesterday, you can think of it as an opening salvo.”

It didn’t take wish for Trump to fire back.

Appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Tuesday, Taylor informed ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that going public with his criticism of Trump has absolutely nothing to do with cash however “about being honest about the president and putting country before party.”

“The president can expect that in the coming weeks and months leading up to the election, he is going to hear from more people that served in his administration, and he’s going to hear more of them give the same testimonies I gave which is that he’s ill-equipped to hold the office that he has and that a second term would be more dangerous than a first term. You’ll hear that soon,” Taylor stated.

He explained his time dealing with the While House like playing “whack-a-mole with bad presidential decisions.”

Taylor initially went public with his criticism of the president Monday in a video launched by Republican Voters for Trump, making him …