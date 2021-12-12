Former Trump administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the House Select Committee to avoid testifying in front of the panel regarding the January 6th Capitol riots.
Home Top Stories Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Pelosi
Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Pelosi
ByHanna Shardi
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Pelosi
Former Trump administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the House Select Committee to avoid...
Blockchain based assets are form of digital property or a way to record ownership:...
Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas testified on Capitol Hill before the House Financial Service Committee with other top executives in the cryptocurrency industry.
DraftKings Enters Gamified NFT Market with NFLPA Deal
DraftKings has signed a licensing deal with the NFLPA that will allow them to sell “gamified NFTs”, digital collectibles featuring likenesses of active NFL...
‘Elf on the Shelf’ founder sees excited but ‘careful’ crowd turnout for live events
Christa Pitts, founder and CEO of The Lumistella Company, which owns the "Elf on a Shelf" line of books and properties, shares her views...
Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man launch new single via NFT
A new single by Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man aims to go "platinum" by selling one million copies exclusively through an NFT. Joel Zimmerman,...