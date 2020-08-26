Former Trump adviser Gary Cohn joins blank check company

Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs president and Trump administration adviser, signed up with Wall Street’s newest buyout trend as he relocated to raise $600m through a listing of a blank cheque company.

The popular Wall Street executive has actually signed up with forces with Clifton Robbins, a former dealmaker at the personal equity group KKR, to raise the cash through a so-called unique function acquisition automobile, or Spac, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late on Tuesday.

The company, called Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, stated it would “capitalise” on Mr Cohn and Mr Robbins’ relationships and experience in the financial investment world. It stated it had actually not begun conversations with a potential target, however that it would try to clinch a handle a big personal equity- or venture-backed company, or purchase an organisation being taken of a company.

“Our founders have expertise and experience investing across virtually all industries and sectors and we may pursue an acquisition in any business industry,” the company stated in its filing. It included that it thought there were “attractive trends” in the customer, software application and monetary innovations sectors.

Mr Robbins had actually previously set a target of raising $300m, according to a draft filing with the United States securities regulator from …