Former Trail Blazers star Robinson dies at 53 By Reuters

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has actually passed away at the age of 53.

Known for his hallmark headband, Robinson played the very first 8 seasons of his 19-year NBA profession (1989-2007) with the Portland Trail Blazers.

His death was revealed Saturday by the University of Connecticut, his university.

“The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson,” the school’s guys’s basketball program published onTwitter “Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Cliff.”

Portland’s second-round choice in 1989, Robinson was the Sixth Man of the Year in 1992-93, made the All-Star group in 1993-94 and was called to 2 All-Defensive groups (1999-2000, 2001-02).

He assisted the Trail Blazers reach 2 NBA Finals, losing to the Detroit Pistons in 1990 and the Chicago Bulls in 1992.

“The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson,” the group published onTwitter “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City.”

Playing …