Former top army official attending meeting of parliamentary committee on April War – Panorama

Arshak Karapetyan, the previous chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, is collaborating in a meeting of the parliamentary advert-hoc committee investigating the circumstances of the 2016 April War.

Karapetyan headed the Intelligence Department in April 2016. Currently he’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s advisor.

He refused to reply reporters’ questions.

Karapetyan is attending a meeting of the April War committee for the third time already.