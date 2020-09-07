Former Temptations singer Bruce Williamson, 49, dies from coronavirus complications: report

Williamson passed away at his home in Las Vegas, Nev. following complications due to the coronavirus, per TMZ.

His son Bruce posted a tribute on Facebook on Monday.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now,” he wrote.

Bruce continued: “I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON.”

Williamson joined The Temptations in 2006 before leaving the group in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

He was set to perform at a pay-per-view concert at the end of the week. The singer was also reportedly working on a gospel project titled “Send the Rain” prior to his death.

Williamson had always desired to be a part of the legendary Motown group prior to joining.

“I never lost the dream of wanting to be a Temptation,” he said in an interview with Chapter & Verse Network in 2016.