Former Team GB gymnast Danusia Francis calls for ‘top-down’ change at British Gymnastics | News News

Former Team GB gymnast Danusia Francis has called for a top-down change in attitudes at British Gymnastics following allegations of physical and mental abuse.

The organisation announced the launch of an independent review into accusations of abuse in the activity on Tuesday, which will be conducted by Jane Mulcahy QC.

British Gymnastics has brought the step after a quantity of former athletes, including Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lisa Mason, publicly accused coaches of bullying and mistreating athletes.

1:27 The British Athletes Commission has written to British Gymnastics and UK Sport asking to be part of an unbiased review in to allegations of a culture of fear and abuse within the activity. The British Athletes Commission has written to British Gymnastics and BRITISH Sport requesting to be a part of an independent evaluation into suggestions of a lifestyle of worry and misuse within the activity.

Francis – that now symbolizes Jamaica nevertheless has participated for Team GB during the past – has been keen to fret she has not necessarily witnessed or even been put through any misuse herself, nevertheless she says she gets for individuals who have been unlucky than this wounderful woman has.

“It needs to be reviewed from the top-down and changes need to be made,” Francis advised Sky Sports News.

“Everyone will be starting to sense courage of which their tone matters and this their tone can be observed.

Danusia Francis now competes for Jamaica and will symbolize them at next year’s rearranged Olympics in Tokyo

“I just sense lucky and i also don’t sense as though individuals like me that have had an optimistic experience could be a lucky point, it should be standard.

“You should be able to action away from anywhere that you’ve qualified for as much as 30 several hours a week and give us a call it the second home.

“You should not ever panic to go back right now there or sense traumatised to operate a vehicle past. It really breaks or cracks my center, especially of which some of these are usually my buddies.

“They have achieved some of the greatest things, competing at the Olympics and representing their country, and they look back on it as a huge negative experience.”