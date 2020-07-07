Former Super Bowl champion, Michigan State standout says assistant coach struck him before a game

BILLS’ JAKE FROMM TEXT CONTROVERSY WAS ‘LEARNING OPPORTUNITY’ FOR TEAM, CO-OWNER KIM PEGULA WRITES

“Back then, you merely thought it absolutely was part of being tough and being a football player that desired to make it to the National Football League [and] fundamentally change the living situations of my mom, brother, sisters, and family,” Rison told ESPN.

“When the coach slapped me, the complete room got silent, and Mark Ingram Sr. put his arm around me,” he added. “I shed a tear. I had never been struck by a grown man. Not by my grandfather, not by my father — who was not in my life a lot — but I just had never been struck by any man, and then I had never been struck by a White man, for sure. For a number of years, I just held it in.

SAINTS’ DEMARIO DAVIS WELCOMES NFL’S REPORTED WANT TO PLAY BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM

“I played basketball at Michigan State and I also made All-Big Ten at Michigan State in indoor track, and I thought it absolutely was part of the culture of looking to get to the next level,” Rison said. “Also, I was fresh off watching ‘Roots’ as a kid and hearing how slavery was. We were real close to [having learned] that, although not like this generation of professional athletes. So that’s why I commend them for how they operate and protest and how they do for racial change.

“For me, myself, being in an interracial relationship, in a marriage of 15 years, I love my wife, and it doesn’t matter what color you are and what race you come from, because we’re all human.”

Before becoming an assistant coach at the university, Nystrom, a Michigan State Athletics Hall of Famer, was an All-American as a player in the 1950s. His son, Kyle, is currently the top coach at Northern Michigan University. ESPN said which they reached out to both Michigan State and Northern Michigan multiple times for comment, however they never responded. The network also reached out to Kyle Nystrom directly, but he also never got in to them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“That man had no right to hit me. I never told my mom. I never told anyone,” Rison said. “The only people that really knew were our whole team and all the coaches. Nick Saban was on that staff. He was one of the ones that stumbled on me and consulted me. That’s why I respect him even today. I need not call Nick Saban every single day and knock his door down, but Nick Saban offered my son a scholarship [to Alabama], and which was fair if you ask me. That was fair and was all I ever asked for. I love Nick. I love Nick like a father figure.”

Rison, who says that he doesn’t feel welcomed on campus, desires to be taken off Michigan State’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

“I’m just tired of how they treat our Black former players and our Black students. I’m tired of it,” Rison thought to ESPN.