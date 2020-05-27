Former student at Ner Israel Rabbinical College tries to run over staff member, others

Baltimore County authorities said a former student at Ner Israel Rabbinical College drove round the campus erratically, trying to hit a staff manhood and others together with his vehicle. Police stated they obtained a 911 call about 7 a.m. Tuesday to get a individual driving erratically from the 400 block of Mt. Wilson Lane, round the campus of Ner Israel Rabbinical College. The caller said that the motorist was attempting to run individuals over. The caller gave authorities the label number and stated the car was a black Nissan. As officers were en route, they seen the car at Mt. Wilson Lane and Reisterstown Road. Officers tried to prevent the car, but the driver fled southbound on Reisterstown Road. After a short pursuit, the automobile was stopped at Reisterstown and Fallstaff roads) Police stated the defendant wouldn’t comply with orders to get from the automobile, therefore officials broke the driver’s side window so to detain the defendant. During the arrest, 1 officer sustained an accident and has been hauled to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma as a precaution. Police have determined that the defendant was a former student at Ner Israel Rabbinical College. Investigators think at least staff manhood was targeted using the automobile, but wasn’t hurt. This is an active evaluation. Several folks are being interviewed. The defendant was identified as Manooel Yerooshalmy, 33, of Baltimore. He is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and Several Other charges. ​

