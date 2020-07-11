Former Staffers Blast CNN For ‘Lack Of Self-Awareness’ In Trump Era

A former CNN producer is speaking out this week to call out host Don Lemon, who he says is hurting the network with his “divisive” and “boring” show. He also said that CNN as a whole shows “a lack of self-awareness” during the Donald Trump era.

Former CNN senior digital producer Steve Krakauer cited some “embarrassing” moments from Lemon, like lecturing actor Terry Crews about Black Lives Matter and laughing each time a guest mocked Trump supporters.

“It’s regrettable, and it hurts CNN. I enjoyed dealing with Don, and he has an employee that is packed with talented people. But the present dismissiveness of anything resembling dissent on his show – any straying from the company line – makes his program one of the more divisive on CNN, and, frankly, one of the more boring too,” Krakauer told Fox News.

He added that though Lemon was once enjoyable to watch, “that was the pre-Trump Don Lemon,” adding that the host telling Crews that Black Lives Matter has nothing at all to do with black-on-black gun violence was “particularly divisive and embarrassing” for CNN.

“It was Lemon at his most arrogant and ignorant,” Krakauer explained. “Lemon’s biggest talent was his curiosity — it allowed his viewers to relate to him. Segments like the interview with Crews show the curiosity is sadly gone.”

Krakauer then shifted to targeting Anderson Cooper, who that he said was “fear-mongering about COVID-19″ when he asked a doctor if kids returning to school in the fall may cause people to die.

Hard to obtain more fear-mongering about COVID-19 than this from Anderson Cooper tonight to the director of the IHME: “Kids returning to school, if that occurs, that means more folks will die?” (To his credit, Dr. Murray didn’t say “yes” necessarily)… But also, about IHME 1/ pic.twitter.com/ZIgu1IBr7B — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 8, 2020

Steve Cortes is a former pro-Trump CNN pundit who now works as the spokesperson for America First, a pro-Trump Super PAC. He wrote on Twitter this week that the recent segment in which Lemon and Chris Cuomo downplayed a recently available surge in violence in American cities was a “new low” for the network.

A new low for my former network, CNN.@donlemon and @ChrisCuomo actually mock the worries of men and women who are now living in dangerous cities. I’m one particular concerned citizens — and we don’t deserve such mocking condescension.pic.twitter.com/kF6gS3VWDF — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 8, 2020

“[Lemon] and [Cuomo] actually mock the worries of people who live in dangerous cities. I’m one of those concerned citizens — and we don’t deserve such mocking condescension,” he added.

Krakauer said the true problem here’s that the network sees itself in an “existential fight” with the president.

“I think it [if] many CNN employees stepped back and may view the coverage objectively, they’d agree that there’s an ‘angle’ to coverage that previously simply presented facts,” Krakauer said. “It’s unfortunate because I still think CNN can serve a valuable audience. But many times there is an instinctual mechanism to pull back from opinion that’s missing from what their hosts say, to what they write inside their tweets.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 10, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Employees of Ford Motor Company call for end of police car production, CEO fires back

Renowned physician reveals why coronavirus reporting has been full of lies, explains true cause of COVID spike

Sean Hannity goes after de Blasio and Cuomo, pulls no punches