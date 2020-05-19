Former South African seamer Shaun Pollock gives fast bowling masterclass for Sky Sports | Cricket News

















Shaun Pollock demonstrated the artwork of tempo bowling with the assistance of Michael Atherton and Ian Ward

Former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock delivered a bowling masterclass for Sky Sports Cricket in 2017.

While proficient with the bat, it’s his bowling that Pollock is greatest remembered for and with a Test file of 421 wickets at 23.11 it’s straightforward to see why.

In this masterclass, which you’ll be able to watch on the prime of this web page, Pollock talks to Ian Ward about how he achieved such success in his profession, beginning with a fierce opening spell in opposition to England on his Test debut, by which he hit Michael Atherton on the helmet 3 times earlier than lunch!

Despite that have, Athers donned the pads to face the Proteas seamer, who he ranks alongside Glenn McGrath and Curtley Ambrose when it comes to “line bowlers”, as soon as once more, this time within the Kia Zone.

As nicely explaining his primary grip, Pollock additionally discusses why he loved bowling to left-handers a lot, the affect Malcolm Marshall had on his profession and serving to him to realize further bounce, in addition to the flexibility to nibble the ball off the seam and the significance of utilizing the width of the crease as a bowler.

It wasn’t simply within the Test area that Pollock excelled, he additionally claimed 393 ODI wickets and ended with a profession common of 24.50.

He talks by means of the totally different challenges a bowler faces with the white ball after which completed up by giving Atherton a reminder of what he was able to with a few sharp bouncers!

Watch Shaun Pollock’s Masterclass within the video above.