Former SNL Star Jay Pharoah Reveals He Was Stopped By LAPD While Jogging, Held With Knee To His Neck

Former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah gets really real about a horrifying thing that happened to him weeks hence while jogging out in Los Angeles.

The comedian and former night time TV star was running in the San Fernando Valley when he was stopped by LAPD officers, who laid him on the floor with one officer kneeling on his neck. Pharoah provided footage of the incident on Instagram, and spoke openly about any of it in an upcoming clip from The Talk.

Related: Coronavirus Survivor Tom Hanks Host ‘SNL’ Stay-At-Home Episode

As you can see (below), Pharoah was detained by cops for an unclear reason while he’d been jogging, so that as that he notes, he “could have easily been an Ahmaud Arbery or a George Floyd.” As he shows in the clip itself, the minute was very scary for him, as he’d been innocently taking place the street without the issue around that point:

The actor and comedian will speak further about the incident during Monday morning’s daytime episode of The Talk. Apparently, he was just wanting to jog down Ventura Boulevard when cops came upon him, claiming that he was exactly the same description as a wanted criminal.

He recalls (below):

“I see a gun from my peripheral and I look and the officer is like, ‘Freeze – get on the ground,’ and I’m like ‘Oh snap’… Three more officers drove up… it’s hot, corona is definitely something to be worried about, the police officers didn’t have on gloves, they didn’t have on masks…When they put me in cuffs, after they were all on me, an officer put his knee on my neck.”

Wow.

He goes on to report that very quickly the officers were told the particular suspect was apprehended, and that he was quickly apologized to; in response, he told them he just wanted the handcuffs ahead off his hands. No kidding.

Related: Halsey Praises Her Younger Brother For Protest Activism

He continued on from there, though, stating something crucial that we all should take care to hear:

“I was just trying to exercise. It could have easily turned into another situation if I wasn’t who I am. And the point here is being black in America, is just that, being black in America. Other people can’t level with the same fears I have. Leaving the house, we should not have to fear going to the grocery store, going to get some gas, running down the street. It’s called human civility. That’s what it is. It’s about being a human. Be in the know. I’m Jay Pharaoh and I’m a black man in America and my life matters. Black lives always matter. They always matter.”

No kidding. That’s the world we live in. Always has been.

Time to change it for the better… for all of us.