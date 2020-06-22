Former Sheila Jackson-Lee Staffer Is Sentenced To 4-Years In Prison For Doxing Republicans

A former staffer for Democrats Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee and New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in prison for doxing Republican members of Congress in 2018 during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Four Years in Prison

In April, Jackson Cosko pleaded guilty to two counts of taking restricted personal information and making it public, and also one count each for computer fraud, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Cosko was upset at the Kavanaugh hearings on September 27, 2018, based on prosecutors, so he “maliciously publishing the personal home addresses and telephone numbers of Senators Lindsay Graham, Orrin Hatch, and Mike Lee” in an effort to “intimidate the Senators, and with the knowledge and intent that others who learned of the information would then use the information to intimidate the three aforementioned Senators, as well as members of their immediate families, by using the information that the defendant had now made public.”

Cosko also shared Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell’s home addresses and phone numbers.

Federal prosecutors said that Cosko’s crimes “spanned several months and reflected a deliberate malice and self-righteous entitlement that distinguishes his offense conduct from purely impulsive, one-time mistakes, and from offenses driven solely by intoxication or addition.”

Prior to employed by Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, Cosko was a staffer for New Hampshire Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Cosko Had a History of Criminal Behavior

He was fired from her office, and afterwards investigators say he committed, “burglaries and sophisticated data theft offenses directed at the office…”

A second aide to Sen. Hassan can also be facing federal charges linked to Cosko’s crimes. Samantha Deforest Davis is accused of working with Cosko to wipe down senate computers he’d hacked, based on court documents.