Former senior Trump administration official endorses Joe Biden

By
Jackson Delong
-
Taylor, who functioned as a political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019 and as chief of personnel to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, backed the former vice presidentin a video produced by the group Republican Voters Against Trump He likewise composed an op-ed published in The Washington Post calling President Donald Trump “dangerous” for America, however did not discuss who he was choosing in the piece.

“What we saw week in and week out, for me, after two and a half years in that administration, was terrifying. We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue — cyberattack, terrorism threat — he wasn’t interested in those things. To him, they weren’t priorities,” Taylor states in the video.

“Given what I have experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president and even though I am not a Democrat, even though I disagree on key issues, I’m confident that Joe Biden will protect the country and I’m confident that he won’t make the same mistakes as this President.”

In the video, Taylor implicates Trump of directing FEMA to keep catastrophe financing to California following disastrous wildfires because state due to the fact that citizens because state had actually not elected him for President.

“He told us to stop giving money to people whose houses had burned down from a wildfire because he was so rageful that people in the state of California didn’t support him and that politically it wasn’t a base for him,” …

