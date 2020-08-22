Former Sega & Atari Executive Joins the NFT Gaming Boom

As part of its venture into the blossoming non-fungible-token (NFT) gaming sector, NFT gaming environment service provider 8Hours Foundation designated Michael Katz as a member of its board of advisers.

Katz has a long 25-year period within the computer game home entertainment sector, consisting of leading functions in significant gaming business. He was the former president of Atari Video Game Division, president of SEGA in the U.S., and Mattel’s marketing director.

The 8Hours Foundation wishes to reinforce the adoption of its new items introduced under the brand name VIMWorld with Katz’s addition to its board.

VIMWorld is a non-fungible token environment that offers a system of authentication that enables owners to shop and develop worth through various connections amongst gaming business owners.

The 8Hours Foundation’s board of advisers consists of former executives from mainstream gaming franchises such as Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, and Tetris.

An agent from the structure talked about the Katz’ incorporation into their advisory group:

“His [Michael Katz] industry weight is unmatched, having been part of some of the most successful novel product launches in gaming history. With extensive experience working at the head of Atari, SEGA and Mattel, we are confident Michael’s advisory will prove indispensable for our future success, having already led major gaming companies to new heights and product areas.”

In another current statement within the blockchain gaming market, BBC Studios gotten in the blockchain gaming area on August 13 after partnering with Reality Gaming Group to establish a digital trading video game for the popular TELEVISION series, Doctor Who.

This marks the very first time that the British civil service broadcaster has actually utilized blockchain innovation to market their copyright.