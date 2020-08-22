Former Sega & Atari Executive Joins the NFT Gaming Boom By Cointelegraph

Katz has a long 25-year period within the computer game home entertainment sector, consisting of leading functions in significant gaming business. He was the former president of Atari Video Game Division, president of SEGA in the U.S., and Mattel’s marketing director.

As part of its venture into the blossoming non-fungible-token (NFT) gaming sector, NFT gaming environment service provider 8Hours Foundation designated Michael Katz as a member of its board of advisers.

