Former security chief to Pashinyan: ‘Just don’t do it’ – Panorama

Former Director of the National Security Service (NSS), Chairman of the Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan urged Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to cease posting images and movies of individuals violating the protection guidelines on Facebook.

“This photo campaign is carried out in such a sloppy and untalented way. It’s a sin to make the country a subject of mockery. Don’t do it, just don’t do it!” Vanetsyan tweeted.

Pashinyan has been sharing pictures and movies of individuals not practising social distancing or carrying face masks for a number of days already, exhibiting that they fail to adjust to the anti-coronavirus guidelines set by the Commandant’s Office.

It seems that most of the images and movies the premier has receives have been made days and even years in the past. The posts have triggered criticism and offensive remarks in regards to the alleged violators from Facebook customers.

Pashinyan had to take away some images and movies clearly containing disinformation from his Facebook web page.