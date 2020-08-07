Former Saudi official accuses crown prince of assassination attempt

A former top Saudi intelligence official has actually declared in a suit that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman dispatched a hit team to eliminate him in Canada 2 years back.

The Saudi representatives targeting Saad Aljabri were members of a “Tiger squad” that is close to Prince Mohammed, the kingdom’s de facto leader, and attempted to go into Canada as travelers, the claim, submitted in the United States on Thursday, stated.

It stated Canadian authorities foiled the October 2018 plot versus Mr Aljabri, who has actually been residing in self-imposed exile for 3 years, after the supposed representatives “aroused the suspicion of Canadian border security officials”.

The declared assassination attempt happened less than 2 weeks after Saudi representatives killed Jamal Khashoggi, an experienced reporter, at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, the claim stated. Riyadh has actually blamed Khashoggi’s killing, which activated the kingdom’s greatest diplomatic crisis in years, on a rogue operation.

Mr Aljabri, who is credited with playing an essential function in the kingdom’s battle versus al-Qaeda and constructed strong ties to western intelligence companies, is demanding damages. The claim supplies little difficult proof to back the claims of the assassination plot. It mentions “threatening” WhatsApp messages it declares Prince Mohammed sent out to Mr …