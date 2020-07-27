Former Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner compares voting for Biden to eating ‘bowl of sh–‘

“It’s like stating to someone, ‘You have a bowl of sh– in front of you, and all you’ ve got to do is consume half of it rather of the entire thing.’ It’s still sh–,” Turner described to Atlantic personnel author Peter Nicholas.

Harvard University teacher Cornel West, who likewise supported Sanders throughout the main, had a comparable position in the short article.

“We have to be true to ourselves and acknowledge that Biden is a mediocre, milquetoast, neoliberal centrist that we’ve been fighting against in the Democratic establishment,” West stated.

In his piece, “Don’t Count Out Trump,” Nicholas sets out different reasons President Trump might dominate with a reelection success in November, consisting of a strong financial healing, the return of unreliable ballot, Trump’s remarkable marketing energy, citizen suppression and disenfranchisement due to the coronavirus break out, and an “uninspired” Democratic base.

Nicholas’ piece likewise does not dismiss an “October surprise,” which this year might be the statement of a vaccine for COVID-19

Earlier this month, Turner had an intense clash with Debra Messing, knocking the “Will & Grace” star for firmly insisting that a Kanye West candidateship would take Black votes from Biden and help Trump’s re-election.