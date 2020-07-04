Former Rep. Allen West: July 4th has special meaning for me as a black man who overcame discrimination

Yet it seems many Americans are embarrassed to celebrate our history. In fact, there are several who are actively attempting to rewrite as well as erase it.

ALVEDA KING: INDEPENDENCE DAY ASPIRATIONS — THE TASK TO SHOOT FOR THAT MORE PERFECT UNION

In recent days, we now have seen vandals deface monuments and topple statues, all in the name of so-called “social justice.”

While their main target has been memorials of Confederate figures, protesters have gone as far as removing The Pioneer Mother, a sculpture of a woman sitting with a Bible on her behalf lap, in Portland, Ore. They have requested that a statue of American poet Walt Whitman be taken from Rutgers University campus in Camden, N.J.

State and local officials all across the world also are acquiescing to protesters and have either removed or are planning on removing dozens of statues and memorials. In Boston, the city’s art commission voted to bring down a statue of President Abraham Lincoln – the man who signed the Emancipation Proclamation setting African-American slaves free!

Sadly, we now have become a nation of victims as opposed to citizens.

Believe me, as a black man, I grasp the impetus to correct the wrongs of the past. I was born in 1961 in a “blacks only” hospital in Atlanta, Ga., and spent my youth in the city’s Old Fourth Ward – the neighbor hood that produced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and where the American civil rights movement captured national attention.

I am intimately familiar with the black community’s struggle for equality – not of outcome, but of the opportunity to pursue the American Dream.

Our nation’s past is not all peachy, but over the years I’ve learned history is not there for us to like or dislike. History will there be for us to learn from.

Independence Day can be an opportunity for us to thoughtfully think about our history and remember what one’s heart of America is really about.

The United States of America is remarkable for many reasons, however the key detail that sets us aside from all other nations is that the cornerstone of our founding may be the ideal which our rights receive to us by God and not by man.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” wrote Thomas Jefferson in the preamble of our Declaration of Independence.

Later, after winning our hard-fought independence, James Madison codified and specified these rights in our Constitution, our rule of law.

The first 10 amendments to your Constitution are described as our Bill of Rights. They concentrate on the individual and our protections from what our Founding Fathers had experienced: the intrusive, invasive and onerous nature of tyrannical governance.

It’s because of this founding ideal of our rights being endowed by our Creator that I, a black man born and raised in the segregated South, could become a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who commanded a battalion in combat. After I retired from military service, I became a member of the United States House of Representatives, the next black Republican congressman in Florida’s history.

Has my life’s journey been without difficulties? No.

Have I faced opposition and occasionally discrimination due to the color of my skin? Of course!

Yet, I have been in a position to persevere and attain remarkable success since the ideal that people are equal in the eyes of God is etched within our Constitution. Today, this ideal empowers my two daughters to pursue their own American Dreams.

America has come a long way since 1776 because men and women who believe within our founding ideals fought for them to become a reality in our nation. This election year, it’s around us to play our part in this story by voting for leaders who will protect our constitutional rights.

Unfortunately, millions of Americans – including up to 25 million Christians – historically usually do not participate in our national elections. We can’t afford to achieve that this year.

As someone who is living evidence of the American Dream, I encourage one to not sit out this election. This coming election is not about a person or personality – it’s about maxims. It’s concerning the rule of law or mob rule.

For Christians, the consequences are specifically dire. Either we keep our first liberty – freedom of religion, and the free exercise thereof – or we are relegated to the catacombs.

Let’s keep on making America that great nation our Founding Fathers envisioned, where every citizen has what the Declaration of Independence calls the God-endowed rights to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”