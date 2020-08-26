Former Real Madrid president defends ‘black sheep’ Bartomeu from Barcelona critics

Barcelona’s under-fire manager has actually gotten assistance from a not likely source as he deals with a fresh crisis at the club

Josep Maria Bartomeu is dealt with as a “black sheep” and gets unreasonable criticism at Barcelona, according to former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon.

Bartomeu is under fire at Camp Nou after Lionel Messi asked to leave the Blaugrana at the end of an extremely frustrating season.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s transfer demand followed Barca’s embarrassing 8-2 Champions League defeat to ultimate winners Bayern Munich.

But Calderon, who formerly worked as president at competitors Real Madrid, has compassion for Bartomeu, whose position is up for election in March.

“Being sat in this chair is very difficult,” Calderon informed Stats Perform News “It is a lot more tough than what individuals can picture.

“There are numerous critics and yet, when things work out, the appreciation is for gamers and supervisors. It is regular that the president is the black sheep.

“This is the individual who is implicated of not signing a gamer or letting a gamer who fans think about essential for the group leave. I do not like it.

” I do not have the info [to properly analyse], however I believe Bartomeu has actually been a greatpresident From what I see and from what I understand of him, I believe he is a great president.

“It is really made complex. Even …