Former Prudential Securities Chief Executive Ball Bats for Bitcoin

Former Prudential Securities president and existing chairman of Sanders Morris Harris George Ball sees Bitcoin as a safe house for those looking for various financial investments.

In an interview with Reuters on August 14, Ball confessed he was formerly a “Bitcoin opponent” however, with the federal government taking part in the monetary markets, he’s seen the worth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“I’ve never said it before, but I’ve always been a blockchain and Bitcoin opponent but if you look now, the government can’t stimulate the markets forever. The liquidity flood will end and sooner or later the government’s got to start paying for some of this stimulus, for some of the deficits, for some of the well-deserved, very smart subsidies that it is providing to people. Are they going to raise taxes that high or if not? Are they going to print money? If they print money that debases the currency and probably even things like TIPS, you know the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, can be corrupted. So the very wealthy investor or trader probably turns to Bitcoin or something like it as a staple.”

Ball included Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies “becomes a very attractive either long-term, I want a safe haven for money, or a short-term speculative bet.” He likewise made a vibrant claim in the interview that many individuals will rely on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as financial investments “after Labor Day.”

The factor for this financial investment rush to cryptocurrencies, Ball stated, is that individuals desire something that “can’t be undermined by the government.”

Ball is simply among the numerous financiers formerly hesitant of cryptocurrencies that have actually altered their views in the previous couple of months. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stated in December Bitcoin “can be a viable stable financial asset” if one sees art or gold as such. Bridgewater Associates Chief Investment Officer Ray Dalio, who still hasn’t officially tossed his weight into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, stated the U.S. dollar may lose its appearance the more reserve banks drive property ownership.