Former President Ahmadinejad sends letter to ‘brother’ Bin Salman – Middle East Monitor

With little regard for typical diplomatic procedure, Iran’s former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has actually connected to arch-rival Mohammad Bin Salman in a letter dismissed by authorities and professionals.

Ahmadinejad has actually obviously prompted the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince to sign up with hands in ending war and dispute in the Middle East.

“I know that your Excellency is not happy about the current situation of innocent people dying and getting injured every day and infrastructure being damaged,” stated the former Iranian authorities in his letter, a copy of which has actually been sent out to the New York Times “You are upset that regional resources belonging to the people are used for destruction instead of developing peace and prosperity. For these reasons you will welcome a just peace.”

Signed “your brother Mahmoud Ahmadinejad” it is believed that the letter to Bin Salman is among 3 to have actually been sent out. The 63- year-old Ahmadinejad, who functioned as President of Iran for 8 years up until 2013, has actually likewise composed to the leader of the Iranian- backed Houthi rebels in Yemen– secured a bitter dispute with Riyadh considering that 2015– and to UN Secretary General Ant ónioGuterres The 3 letters are stated to represent a proposition by Ahmadinejad to moderate an end to Yemen’s war by developing a committee of worldwide dignitaries.

Iranian authorities and experts have actually soft-pedaled the significance of the letters. “His [Ahmadinejad’s] views, as long as he stays a civilian like numerous other Iranians, have no relation to the federal government and administration policies at this minute,” stated Alireza Miryusefi, the spokesperson for Iran’s objective to the UnitedNations He dismissed the former President’s efforts at independent diplomacy.

Roozbeh Mirebrahimi, an independent Iran expert based in New York, was reported in the NYT stating that the Saudi Crown Prince would not take him seriously. “All individuals who are handling Iran, either regionally or globally, understand who holds the reins and it’s [Supreme Leader] Khamenei.”

Pointing out that Ahmadinejad can not be dismissed outright, the NYT discussed that he holds a seat on the Expediency Council, a selected body that is expected to monitor all branches of the federal government inTehran He regularly circumnavigates Iran offering campaign-style speeches and appears to have a substantial variety of fans.

It is likewise possible that the letter is meant to draw attention to Ahmadinejad’s political resurgence. The semi-official Iranian news firm, Young Journalists Club, reported in June that he plans to run in the 2021 governmental election.

