Former Postal Service board member says Mnuchin sought to make Postal Service a ‘political tool’

David Williams, the former USPS Board of Governors vice chairman, informed the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Thursday that Mnuchin led the administration’s effort to politicize the Postal Service, looking for delicate info about the USPS labor arrangements, rates and volume discount rates– especially with consumers like Amazon, UPS and FedEx.

“By Statute the Treasury was made responsible for providing the Postal Service with a line of credit. The Treasury was using that responsibility to make demands that I believed would turn the Postal Service into a political tool, ending its long history as an apolitical public infrastructure,” Williams stated in his very first public remarks about his resignation.

Williams’ remarks came as Democrats implicated a member of the USPS Board of Governors of walking around the regular postmaster basic choice procedure to advanced the Trump donor who eventually was picked for the task, Louis DeJoy.

Democrats are inspecting DeJoy’s choice as postmaster basic in May– and whether Mnuchin and other Trump administration authorities were associated with his visit– in the wake of many cost-cutting steps Democrats charge are triggering inappropriate hold-ups in mail shipment and endangering the Postal Service’s capability to manage the anticipated rise in mail-in …

