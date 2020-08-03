Former pope Benedict XVI ‘extremely frail’, says German newspaper report – Panorama

Former pope Benedict XVI ended up being seriously ill himself after visiting his ill sibling in Germany in June and is “extremely frail”, AFP stated, pointing out a report in the Monday edition of the German Passauer Neue Presse newspaper.

Benedict, 93, is experiencing erysipelas of the face, an infection that triggers a facial rash and episodes of extreme discomfort, the newspaper reported, pointing out the former pope’s biographer Peter Seewald.

“According to Seewald, the Pope emeritus is now extremely frail,” the reportsays “His thinking and his memory are quick, but his voice is hardly audible at the moment.”

Seewald supposedly checked out Benedict in Rome on Saturday to provide him with his bio.

“At the meeting the emeritus Pope, despite his illness, was optimistic and declared that if his strength increased again he would possibly take up his pen again,” the paper stated.

Benedict visited his ill sibling Georg in Germany in June, marking his very first journey out of Italy considering that his shock resignation in 2013.

Georg Ratzinger passed away simply 2 weeks later on, aged 96.

The former pontiff, whose initial name is Joseph Ratzinger, now resides in a little former abbey inside the Vatican.

He has actually mostly avoided of the general public eye considering that he ended up being the very first pope in 600 years to resign, pointing out health factors.

A traditionalist in the …