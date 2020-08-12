Former Pope Benedict recovering from ‘painful’ but ‘not serious’ condition

“The health condition of the Pope Emeritus is not cause for particular concern, except for the fact that he is 93 years old and recovering from the acute phase of a painful but not serious condition,” the Vatican press workplace stated, mentioning Benedict’s personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, in a declaration to CNN.

German paper Passauer Neue Presse priced estimate Benedict’s biographer, Munich author Peter Seewald, who stated he saw the former Pope on Saturday.

Seewald stated Benedict was “extremely frail,” including that his voice was “barely audible.” He did state, nevertheless, that the Pope Emeritus “appeared optimistic” and stated he planned to begin composing once again when he restored his strength.

Benedict’s 96- year-old bro, Georg Ratzinger, passed away in July in Regensburg, Germany, where he lived the majority of his life, according to VaticanNews

.