Former pool attendant describes relationship with Falwells

By
Jackson Delong
-

Former Miami hotel pool attendant Giancarlo Granda describes his years-long intimate relations with Jerry Falwell’s partner, Becki, which he states Falwell taken pleasure in seeing. In a declaration to CNN,Falwell Jr acknowledged the affair, however rejected he was associated with it.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR