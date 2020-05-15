Former police chaplain avoids jail in after being accused of incest and attempted murder-for-hire

Anthony Padgett, 52, a former Tennessee police chaplain, was punished to 12 years of probation after begging guilty to 4 matters of incest

A former volunteer police chaplain from Tennessee was punished to probation and no jail time after he confessed to repetitively dedicating incest on a teen woman.

In enhancement to the 4 matters of incest, Anthony Padgett, 52, likewise begged guilty on Wednesday to solicitation of a small and offense of an order of protection/restraining order.

As component of the appeal arrangement with the prosecution, various other matters were gone down, consisting of solicitation of first-degree murder coming from a supposed story to employ a guy to eliminate Padgett’s target, reported WCYB.

According to the Washington County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office, Padgett was punished to 12 years of probation.

Padgett, from Johnson City, was apprehended in 2018 after a lady submitted an order of security versus him, declaring that she was raped by the former police chaplain greater than 100 times over a two-year duration, starting when she was simply 15 years of ages.

Padgett, that survived this residential property in Johnson City, was formerly accused of providing his cellmate cash to eliminate his rape target and her partner

He was originally billed with legal rape by an authority number and solicitation to devote legal rape.

Padgett was launched on bond, yet he was re-arrested for supposedly going against the order of security by calling the target on social networks, reported Johnson City Press.

While in jail, detectives stated Padgett supplied a cellmate virtually $10,000, with $1,500 of that sum compensated front, in addition to an automobile, weapons and ammo, prescription tablets and a weapon cleansing package, to murder the target and her partner.

Padgett supposedly desired his targets to pass away in an auto accident, or by any type of various other ways.

In January 2019, a grand court fingered Padgett on greater than 30 brand-new costs, consisting of 19 added matters of incest, 12 matters of legal rape by an authority number and continual sexual assault of a kid.